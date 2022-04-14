LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists may experience delays on Ladson Road Thursday after a late-night crash.

According to Charleston County deputies, Ladson Road is shut down after a crash resulted in a fire and downed power lines along the roadway.

News 2 was told that the crash happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

Crews were able to put the fire out, and the driver (the only occupant) was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, deputies say.

Ladson Road is expected to be shut down through Thursday until utility crews repair damage from the crash.

Dominion Energy reports that 234 homes and businesses are without power.

Motorists are advised to find alternate routes.