Lady Antebellum name change due to correlation to slavery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Country music band, Lady Antebellum, announced on Instagram that they are dropping the word Antebellum from their name.

“The associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before the Civil War, which includes slavery,” said Lady Antebellum on an Instagram post. They will now use the stage name, “Lady A.”

Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott, and Charles Kelley also apologized for the hurt that portion of their name may have caused.

They also stated that they did not take the associations of their name into account earlier.

The Grammy winning group also says that it will donate to the Equal Justin Initiative via Lady-Aid, a non-profit organization they started in 2012.