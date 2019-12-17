Landing manufacturing jobs, county offers training

Dorchester County, SC – The Dorchester County Economic Development Department will hold two drop-in public information meetings for residents interested in participating in the ManuFirstSC™ Certificate Program, formerly known as Lean Manufacturing.

Dorchester County implemented the program in January 2018, in support of existing industries to fill the labor pipeline with qualified applicants who lack manufacturing experience. The certificate serves as the equivalent of one year of manufacturing experience. This unique training equips program participants with a basic, entry-level understanding of the manufacturing process.

Dorchester County residents who are interested in enrolling in the 4-week program must attend one of below drop-in meetings to sign-up for the upcoming ManuFirstSC™ Certificate Program:

• Tuesday, December 17, 6:00 PM at the Dorchester County Library – Summerville Branch

• Thursday, December 19, 6:00 PM at the QuickJobs Training Center in St. George

The next class begins January 2020 at the Adult Education Center in Summerville.

For more information on the public meetings and/or the ManuFirstSC™ Certificate Program please contact Dorchester County Economic Development at (843) 875-9109.