EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – There will be lane closures on Highway 174 on Edisto Island starting Wednesday.

The closure will be from the bridge over Sand Creek to the bridge over Russel Creek. It will last until next week due to asphalt surfacing for both locations.

There will be long delays and authorities ask that people avoid the area if possible and to use caution if you are driving through the area.