Lane closures will impact traffic flow on Jedburg Road in Berkeley County

JEDBURG, SC (WCBD) – Lane closures are set to occur along Jedburg Road this week.

Work will continue on the Jedburg Interchange Project. Traffic will be impacted between Drop Off Drive and Meadow Wood Road. Lane closures are expected between 9 AM and 2 PM.

Lane closures will take place Monday, July 8th through Wednesday, July 10th.

Drivers are encouraged to download and use the SCDOT 511 App for smartphones for traffic information.

Drivers traveling near the project’s construction zone are asked to be aware of equipment and crews working in the area at all times. Drivers are also asked to notice and comply with flagger personnel, traffic control signs, reductions in speed limits, and message board information.