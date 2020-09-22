Largest dog adoption event in the Lowcountry to be held Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Magnolia Plantation and Lowcountry Dog Magazine are teaming up with 15 local shelters to host the largest dog adoption event in the Lowcountry this Sunday, September 27.

The event is being held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Magnolia Plantation’s Pavilion Field. Attendees are invited to bring chairs, blankets, and their furry friends to enjoy live music at a safe social distance. Masks are required.

Food and drink vendors will be on site as well. The event is free of charge.

Those that adopt dogs will receive a family membership to Magnolia Gardens, valued at $100.

The goal is to reach 1,000 adoptions by the end of the event.

Click here for more information.