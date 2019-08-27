Deputies investigate drive-by shooting in Dorchester County

Dorchester County, SC – News 2 is following breaking news out of Dorchester County.

Law enforcement is on the scene near Embassy Drive. The road was closed between Central Avenue and Elizabeth Street until 8:30 AM Tuesday.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in the 300 block of Embassy Drive Tuesday morning about 4:45 AM for shots fired.

Once on scene, deputies located numerous shell casings and identified one house and vehicle struck by gunfire.

The residents of the home were accounted for and are not injured.

Crime Scene investigators are on scene. This is an ongoing incident at this time and as more details become available a later update may follow.