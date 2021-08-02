Law firm hosting statewide supply drive for animal shelters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Shelly Leeke Law Firm has organized a statewide supply drive to benefit animal shelters, including the Charleston Animal Society.

Leeke’s offices across South Carolina will be collecting much-needed items through August 31. Leeke will match each item donated.

Supplies can be dropped off between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at:

3614 Ashley Phosphate Rd., North Charleston, SC 29418

123 E. Washington St., Walterboro, SC 29488

2015 Boundary St. # 319, Beaufort, SC 29902

939 Broad River Rd., Columbia, SC 29210

Supplies are also being accepted at Charleston Animal Society 2455 Remount Rd., North Charleston, SC 29406.