Law firm hosting statewide supply drive for animal shelters

Latest News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Shelly Leeke Law Firm has organized a statewide supply drive to benefit animal shelters, including the Charleston Animal Society.

Leeke’s offices across South Carolina will be collecting much-needed items through August 31. Leeke will match each item donated.

Supplies can be dropped off between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at:

  • 3614 Ashley Phosphate Rd., North Charleston, SC 29418
  • 123 E. Washington St., Walterboro, SC 29488
  • 2015 Boundary St. # 319, Beaufort, SC 29902
  • 939 Broad River Rd., Columbia, SC 29210

Supplies are also being accepted at Charleston Animal Society 2455 Remount Rd., North Charleston, SC 29406.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!