Legal challenges ahead for South Carolina’s recently signed abortion ban

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A law that would ban abortions after a heartbeat can be detected in a fetus passed through the state House of Representatives and Senate and received the governor’s signature today. But before the ink was even dry, litigation opposing the law was filed.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and Greenville Women’s Clinic filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the bill, calling it “an affront to the dignity and health of South Carolinians,” and claiming that the “law is in flagrant violation of nearly five decades of settled Supreme Court precedent, starting with Roe v Wade.”

The lawsuit seeks “declaratory and injunctive relief preventing enforcement of SB 1.”

A hearing for a temporary restraining order on the law will take place Friday at 1:00 p.m.

If that temporary order is approved, it will stop the law from being enforced as the litigations playout.

Governor McMaster supported the bill, saying “our battles are not over, yet I believe that the dawn of victory is upon us.”

State Representative JA Moore disagreed, saying “this bill we already know is an unconstitutional bill, it’s going nowhere, it’s going to cause the state millions and millions of dollars in litigation just to be unconstitutional and to be struck down by the courts.”

Former South Carolina Attorney General, Charlie Condon, agrees that more legal battles are almost certain for the law. He said that similar charges have been brought against abortion bans passed in multiple states nationwide — all part of a larger effort to bring Roe vs Wade back into debate.

South Carolina has added its voice, officially, to the U.S. Supreme court to revisit this issue. Charlie Condon, Former SC Attorney General

According to Condon, the cases all start in the district courts, then make their ways to the courts of appeals. One of the cases could make its way all the way to the top and be heard before the Supreme Court of the United States.

Condon said that by now “everyone knows the court has changed dramatically in its membership who constitutes our Supreme Court right now. So there is this thought that may well be quite realistic in that Roe v. Wade might be overturned outright or changed in a significant manner.”

While the precedent of Roe v. Wade is nearly 50 years old, Condon said it’s unlikely, but still possible, that new justices could overturn the ruling entirely.

However, he believes that the more likely scenario would be amendments made — taking into consideration advances in science and technology — as opposed to overturning the statute.