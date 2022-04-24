MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – In Sunday’s episode of Let’s Talk with Carolyn Murray, Carolyn speaks with four-time Grammy nominee, Jewel about her devotion to mental health.

Carolyn sat down with Jewel following her performance at Charleston’s Riviera Theater.

At a young age, Jewel experienced homelessness, debt, and sexual harassment. She moved out of her abusive home in Anchorage Alaska at just 15 years old.

Despite moving away from her troubled home, the abuse continued. Jewel found herself emotionally abused. She wanted to change the way she thought about the world and approached happiness.

Jewel sought to create a resource to help people conquer emotional abuse.

Her program, Never Broken is for children and adults who lack support or feel that counseling hasn’t helped.

The online mental health curriculum serves as a toolkit for turning pain into resiliency. For 20 years, Never Broken has worked with at-risk youth and people in suicidal and self-harming situations to make happiness a habit.

Listen to Carolyn Murray’s full conversation with Jewel on Spotify, Apple Music, or online here.