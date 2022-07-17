MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – In Sunday’s episode of Let’s Talk with Carolyn Murray, Carolyn speaks with Alliance for Full Acceptance President, Sunshine Bella Goodman about the change she wants to see in the community.

Goodman is the first transgender African American and the youngest person to be named the President of the Alliance for Full Acceptance.

Alliance for Full Acceptance is a social justice organization that works to achieve full acceptance and equality for the LGBTQ+ community through educational training, workshops, and grant programs.

During her time as president, Goodman wants to connect the trans community with the LGBT community and push for respect and acceptance in the Charleston community.

Carolyn and Goodman discuss her journey of becoming her complete self, finding support, and working with Alliance for Full Acceptance.

Listen to Carolyn Murray’s full conversation with Sunshine Bella Goodman on Spotify, Apple Music, or online here.