MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – In Sunday’s episode of Let’s Talk with Carolyn Murray, we get a sneak peek at U.S. Senator Tim Scott’s new memoir.

News 2’s Carolyn Murry had the opportunity to sit down one-on-one with Senator Scott to discuss his book, mentors, running for president, and January 6.

Scott examines the progress he has seen in America.

His family went from picking cotton in South Carolina to supporting him as a U.S. Senator.

How did Tim Scott go from poverty to politics? The pages of ‘America, a Redemption Story,’ answer that and much more.

America, a Redemption Story: Choosing Hope, Creating Unity will be released on August 9.

Listen to the full conversation with Senator Scott on Spotify, Apple Music, or online here.