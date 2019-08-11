Lightning strike possible cause of Mount Pleasant house fire

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Fire Department is investigating a house fire in Mount Pleasant that neighbors believe was caused by lightning.

According to Chief Mike Mixon with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department, crews arrived to the 1900 block of Hubbell Drive just before 4:30 p.m. On scene they found fire in the attic and were able to bring the fire under control in approximately 10 minutes.

House fire on Hubbell Street

Chief Mixon said neighbors believe lightning caused the fire, but he said the MPFD is still investigating the exact cause.

Officials say no one was injured during the fire.

House fire on Hubbell Street

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.