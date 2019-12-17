Local band nominated for Grammy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local band has been nominated for a Grammy award!

Ranky Tanky, started by 3 College of Charleston alumni, has been nominated for “Best Regional Roots Music Album” for their album ‘Good Time’, which puts a modern spin on traditional Gulluh music.

A press release announcing the nomination revealed that Ranky Tanky is a Gulluh term “loosely translated as ‘work it’ or ‘get funky’.”

The band features Clay Ross on vocals and guitar, Quentin Baxter on drums, Kevin Hamilton on bass, Charlton Singleton on trumpet and vocals, and Quiana Parler on vocals.

The members of the band have been friends for over 20 years.

Three members of the band- Ross, Baxter, and Hamilton- majored in music at CofC.

Ross said that he thinks “the combination of our natural chemistry and talents as musicians, in service of this timeless and important music from our home, makes this project something truly special.”