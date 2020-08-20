Local bike shops finding new ways to stay ahead of the pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C.(WCBD) – Tourism in the lowcountry has taken a hit due to COVID-19 and businesses downtown say they are feeling it.

Builda bike, on King Street said that due to the pandemic, they’ve ceased bike rentals all together and being a bike shop that relies on tourism—is not all bells and whistles in the times of COVID-19. Elijah Meadows, a salesman for the shop, said before the pandemic their rental business was good.

Meadows said, that on a good weekend they would have somewhere between 50 to 100 rentals. During the week their rentals fluctuate between 75 to 80 bicycles.

However, it was the need to be on top of disinfecting the bikes even more routinely and the lack of tourists that had them forgo their typical operations—all the while affected by another issue.

So we were actually affected by the bike boom that happened and all of the people that just kind of bought up parts from different distributors. We were unable to snag some up before all of them were gone so now all of them are out of stock and that’s pretty much why we’ll be closed and probably be closed in our service department until next year. Elijah Meadows, Salesman

To make up for their closed service department and lack of rentals, they ultimately decided to sell their rental bikes to keep their employees safe and employed.

We probably had 6 or 7 of them bought on Saturday alone and not including the 4 or 5 that went throughout the week. So we’re probably turning somewhere around 10 or 12 per week and our stock has been dwindling down on that but hopefully we’ll get all of them gone. Elijah Meadows, Salesman

The store is by appointment only and face masks are required to be worn at all times.

For more information on Builda Bike, click here, or call (843) 890-0960.

