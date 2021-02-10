Local business owner, Chamber of Commerce react to postponement of Flowertown Festival

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the most anticipated events of the year in the Lowcountry, The Flowertown Festival in Downtown Summerville, has been postponed until October 8-10. The Summerville Family YMCA announced the postponement on Tuesday.

It’s one of the biggest economic drivers for the town and Dorchester County bringing in thousands of visitors from around the country. Primarily, though, it’s the number one fundraiser for the Summerville Family YMCA.

Thousands of visitors come into town to enjoy the festival and stay at area hotels and shop and eat at local establishments giving an economic boost to the town.

A few business owners who spoke to News 2, who usually see a surge in sales around the time of the festival, say the postponement will effect their businesses.

“I think we as a community need it for an already suppressed economy that we have,” said Ross Crawford, a local business owner.

Crawford says he enjoys attending the festival because of its small town feel which reminds him why he moved to Summerville in the first place.

“People are looking forward to stuff. We need hope. We need something to look forward to,” he said.

The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce looks at the postponement as a way to encourage people to shop and eat local.

Jena Ferguson, The Director of Marketing and Communications for the chamber, says people can still look forward to the festival even though it isn’t scheduled until fall.

“Just kind of hoping that in October it will be an even bigger buzz and maybe it’s a silver lining because it’s right before the holidays and maybe people will be anxious to find unique gifts and cool things to bring back to their families,” said Ferguson. “So hopefully it will just drive them to shop even more in October.”

For more about the postponement of the 2021 Flowertown Festival, click here.