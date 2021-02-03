Local business shocked after being denied CARES Act funding

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Over 2,000 minority and small businesses in South Carolina received federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. According to accelerateSC.gov, it provides more than $2 trillion of direct economic assistance for workers, families, small businesses, state and local governments and preserves jobs for American industries.

One small business in Mt. Pleasant applied for the federal funding, but the owner was shocked to learn their application was denied.

“It was really disheartening that a local company that teaches lifesaving skills…and we serve our community, we teach churches, that they denied us receiving any funds,” said Dale Donnelly, the owner of Coast CPR.

Coast CPR teaches American Heart Standards CPR and first aid to members of the community including teachers, coaches, staff at the Ports Authority, healthcare providers, and more. The business has been in operation since 2014.

During the pandemic, Coast CPR has lost around 80% of their business and Donnelly believed the company checked all the boxes needed for CARES Act funding.

“No one wanted to be in a room with anyone, no one wanted to touch any equipment,” explained Donnelly.

Each business that applied to the Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program, one of the programs under the CARES Act, was graded on a four-point system.

An applicant would receive one point each for meeting each of the following requirements:

Minority businesses.

Applicants that have not received any other aid/assistance.

Businesses with 15 or fewer employees.

Businesses that can demonstrate the greatest financial need.

Coast CPR was told the business only received one out of four points and that was for having fewer than 15 employees despite Donnellys stating her business has not received any other aid.

Donnelly, and other small business owners that have reached out to News 2, are feeling discouraged after seeing the thousands of businesses that did receive funding.

