Local doctors say COVID-19 guidelines are critical with restrictions changing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry Doctor Preston Wendell says he understands the excitement there is for normalcy again, but people still need to take precautions.

COVID-19 protocols that we have followed since last year are what he says, is how easy it is to reduce your risks and others around you.

“All of those little steps that save one person from being infected or you getting infected, and then all of the sudden, the numbers keep going down and we don’t have crowding in our hospitals,” says Wendell.

Wendell says even though the state is giving the green light to go out and socially gather, doing it with purpose can help reduce the numbers across the board.

“Do the little things to help mitigate spread and again if we all do that purposefully and consistently as we can,” he says.

The consistency is what he says is key to make sure that we don’t have another outbreak.

“We don’t want get back to having a bad outbreak. I think we all know that we can’t at this point make it go to zero, or make the pandemic go absolutely away,” says Dr. Wendell.

Doctors say the best way to keep reducing COVID-19 numbers is to take any opportunity to get vaccinated and to continue practicing social distancing washing hands and wearing a mask.