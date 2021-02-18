Local doctors suggest waiting to schedule mammograms following COVID-19 vaccination

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local doctors say any type of vaccination process, including the one for COVID-19, can cause side effects like swelling, but they say it means your body is reacting in a good way.

Doctor Rebecca Leddy, Director of Breast Imaging with MUSC says, patients who notice swollen lymph nodes after getting vaccinated should know that their bodies are naturally fighting off the infection.

“That just means your body is reacting, it’s a good natural sign of a body’s response. Your body is trying to get a response to a vaccine so that you can be appropriately vaccinated,” says Dr. Leddy.

She says side effects like arm swelling and redness are usually the most common responses to the vaccine, and lymph nodes are the next most common.

“Vaccines that are available like the Moderna and Pfizer they also, show the next most common symptom would have been just having the lymph nodes,” she says.

She says even though it is a common side effect, people who are feeling anxious about it should get a screening.

“It’s okay to come in and get your screening mammogram it just might mean if we see some lymph nodes maybe we will do another study to make sure that they are normal or ask you your history,” she says.

Dr. Leddy says, “If there’s no health reason to mind delaying, then maybe wait until a couple of weeks after you get that second dose.”

Dr. Leddy suggests that if you have been vaccinated, wait 4 to 6 weeks after your second dose.