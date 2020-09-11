Local Food Bank in need of donations

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The first food bank in Summerville is still operating, but now they are asking for help with donations.

For the past 18 years, God’s Kitchen at Murray United Methodist Church have been assisting the overlooked and the hungry. But longtime church members, such as Gladys Edge, said they are needing help now more than ever.

We had two bags come in this morning—We don’t have really no one to bring no food in. And Lowcountry Food bank—it seems like they getting lower and lower, they are giving so much to everybody. It seems like we are down on that totem. We don’t get like what we used to—but then we still thank god for what we get. Gladys Edge, Murray United Methodist Church Member

Edge said she’s been at the food pantry since it began—serving all who come through the doors. Earlier this year, Edge said they were helping 175 individuals and 90 families, but now they are adding on about 100 individuals/families to that each month

Not only do they need donations, but they now are asking the community to help each other.

We are searching for food. You know, we need more food out here and we’ve got older people who can’t get food. People may go and get food from them, but they won’t go and get it for the older people and that’s the people we want to reach. To see if we can’t get more food to them. Gladys Edge, Murray United Methodist Church Member

The pantry is only open on Monday and Friday starting at 11 a.m and is located at 1216 Orangeburg Road in Summerville.