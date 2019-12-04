Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 4:00PM

Local law enforcement to take under-served children on holiday shopping spree

Latest News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of: Metro Charleston FOP #5

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Metro Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge #5 is going on a shopping spree!

Each officer will be paired with a deserving child and will take him or her shopping at Target Citadel Mall on Saturday, December 4th beginning at 9 a.m., according to the press release.

Each child will be given a budget and the officers will help the children shop for items of their choosing.

In doing so, a relationship is built, and the children learn to identify police officers as “friends [who] are always there to help”, according to Charleston Metro FOP #5.

The initiative is part of the Cops and Kids program, which is designed to foster trust and respect between children in the community and police officers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES