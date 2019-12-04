Local law enforcement to take under-served children on holiday shopping spree

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Metro Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge #5 is going on a shopping spree!

Each officer will be paired with a deserving child and will take him or her shopping at Target Citadel Mall on Saturday, December 4th beginning at 9 a.m., according to the press release.

Each child will be given a budget and the officers will help the children shop for items of their choosing.

In doing so, a relationship is built, and the children learn to identify police officers as “friends [who] are always there to help”, according to Charleston Metro FOP #5.

The initiative is part of the Cops and Kids program, which is designed to foster trust and respect between children in the community and police officers.