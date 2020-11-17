Local music scene picks up after going quiet during pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The music scene in Charleston has been almost silent during the pandemic, but now artists are picking back up their instruments, and live music and shows are back on the calendar.

One venue creating a safe environment for music lovers is Firefly Distillery in Park Circle. Their Safe Sounds concert series is wrapping up this month.

“We in the music industry had to kind of find a way to pivot towards something that was plausible after everything shut down,” said Rob Lamble of Ear for Music.

Safe squares and extra-wide walkways were set up at the outdoor venue. Sara Bennett with Firefly says it’s like having your own VIP experience.

“You have your own square, you can go to concessions, get your drinks come back and your space is still there,” said Bennett. “No one’s taken your seat. It’s so different but I think it’s almost elevated the user experience in that way because it’s, to me, I think so much more comfortable.”

Many have told Bennett that they prefer attending outdoor shows with the new setup.

“We just kind of put our minds to it and laid out a grid on the field which has 175 safe squares which accommodate up to four people,” said Lamble. “They’re 14 by 10-foot boxes, we gave everyone a little bit more room.”

According to Lamble, the music industry has taken a $9 billion hit. Venues had to shut down and artists have not been able to tour. Those reasons on top of a decrease in physical and digital album sales, less advertisements sold and several other reasons contributed to the industry’s hardships.

Bands, like Charleston-based Babe Club, have resorted to other methods of promoting their sound.

“We’ve actually been making a lot of video content because we figured might as well use this time to engage on the internet in a new way,” said Jenna Desmond, a singer/songwriter with the band.

But now as live music, once again, fills the Charleston streets, Babe Club and other artists will be performing at an upcoming event. It’s called Femme Fest. Organizer Taylor Czerwinski, the founder of 9 to 5 Magazine in Charleston, says its a COVID safe event.

“Tobin’s Market is a smaller more intimate venue so they do have tables and couch sectional set up outside of the venue,” sid Czerwinski.

Masks will be required and temperatures will be checked at the door.

A nationwide campaign called Save Our Stages is going on right now. It’s an attempt to provide funding to independent venues across the country. Part of the campaign is working to get the Save Our Stages Act passed in Congress.

