Local musician performing ‘social distance concerts’ for neighbors

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- About 12 years ago, Derek Cribb decided to take the plunge and pursue a full-time music career. With COVID-19 impacting his ability to perform; a neighbor came up with a way to help.

“I mean this is his livelihood, so he’s lost everything,” says Danielle Hollibaugh, “It was my husband’s birthday and we just thought, ‘wow, wouldn’t it be so cool if Derek could come and play in the neighborhood?'”

After getting the green light from the neighborhood association, Cribb set up camp in the grassy area of her cul-de-sac.

Derek Cribb Live Music

“As soon as he started his first song, the whole neighborhood just started coming out to their front driveways and porches. It was a huge success,” says Hollibaugh.

Cribb was more than thrilled to have the opportunity to perform again; especially because he was getting ready for one of the busiest times of year for a musician.

“It’s kinda like pulling the carpet out from underneath me because I was excited about what was going on this summer,” says Cribb.

While neighbors keep their distance, they can enjoy Cribb’s wide range of tunes. He claims to play “a little bit of everything,” with Bob Marley, Sublime, Grateful Dead, Led Zeppelin and a few originals.

Tips are now completely virtual, using the Venmo app. His neighbors have loved the live music so much, that they’ve decided to make the performances a weekly gig.





“It’s just really awesome for us to kinda give him a vehicle to come out and kinda do what he loves also, it just felt like a little slice of normal, in a very abnormal time,” says Hollibaugh.

To learn more about Derek Cribb Music, click here.