Local organizations host domestic violence awareness program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local organizations, local leaders and survivors of domestic violence hosted and participated in a domestic violence awareness program Thursday at the Charleston Museum.

The National Council of Jewish Women Charleston, Project USA and Real Men Against Domestic Violence hosted their first domestic violence awareness program Thursday.

“It’s an opportunity to bring awareness to our county and what victims need to navigate the judicial process and also to educate men on the active role they can take to prevent this horrible crime of domestic violence,” Lisa Rahiem, Domestic Violence Coordinator for Project Unity USA said.

South Carolina domestic violence victims were honored, resources and domestic violence awareness pamphlets were given out and words of encouragement were spoken.

“Every single one of us has the hope,” Carrie Boan, domestic violence survivor said.

Boan now shares her story in an effort to save another victim.

Charleston’s Mayor John Tecklenburg, Charleston’s Police Chief Luther Reynolds and Ninth Circuit Solicitor, Scarlett Wilson, spoke at the event and called for change.

“We aren’t going to make the changes by ourselves without the community’s help,” Wilson said.



“If we save one life, this is all worth it,” Reynolds said.

For the past 21 years, South Carolina has been among the 10 most deadliest states for women. In Charleston County, the sheriff’s office said 10 percent of their daily calls are for domestic violence disputes and assaults. Statistics like these are why people want to bring more awareness to the community.

For more information on awareness and prevention, click here.