Locals reflect on true meaning of Memorial Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Since it’s a national holiday, many people in the Lowcountry spend Memorial Day at local hotspots such as the beach or Shem Creek.

“Wanted to just enjoy the outside weather and explore some of the parks here in Charleston,” said one local Josh Gresh who was on a walk at Shem Creek Park with his puppy, Boomer.

“It’s a good time to just get away from work and take a little break,” said James Dennis, a beachgoer.

Although many people consider Memorial Day a time to let go and relax, some locals are reflecting on the true meaning of the Holiday.

“Even though we’re out kinda enjoying the family enjoying the sights, it’s still a day to remember our fallen heroes because definitely in the United States freedom is not free,” explained Christian Varnado.

Memorial Day has been observed for over 150 years in the United States. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, over one million soldiers have lost their lives while serving their country since the start of the Civil War.