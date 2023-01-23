CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A bridge replacement project along the West Ashley Greenway is set to begin Monday afternoon, City of Charleston officials said.

As part of the West Ashley Greenway Plan, the current wooden bridge over Long Creek will be replaced by a new eight-foot-wide aluminum bridge.

Those who use the West Ashley Greenway will have to detour around the project site located between Parkdale Drive and Arlington Drive.

Via City of Charleston

In addition to the replacement, construction crews will also work to stabilize the creek embankment.

The total cost of the project is $400,000.

Click here to learn more about the West Ashley Greenway Plan.