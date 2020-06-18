Love returns from pandemic and a house that burned to ground

FILE – In this Aug. 7, 2018, file photo, Davis Love III responds to a question during a news conference for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis. The house of Hall of Fame golfer Davis Love III was destroyed by fire early Friday morning, March 27, 2020, in St. Simons Island, Ga., in a blaze that could not be controlled, even with 16 firefighters arriving within minutes, the fire chief said. No one from Love’s family was injured. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Davis Love III had to recover from more than being away from golf for the last three months.

Two weeks after the new coronavirus shut down golf, his home at Sea Island burned to the ground.

But the two-time Ryder Cup captain says it was emotional to pack for a return to the tour. For starters, he couldn’t find all he needed to pack.

Love says facing so many concerned friends reminds him of when his father was killed in a plane crash.

He says Andy Bean advised him to prepare what to say so seeing friends wouldn’t wear him down.