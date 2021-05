CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Pet Helpers and the Town of James Island are teaming up to provide low-cost vaccinations to pets in the Lowcountry at a May 15 vaccination clinic.

The clinic will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at James Island Town Hall. Appointments are not necessary.

Rabies and distemper vaccines will be available for $10.00 each. Microchips are available for $5.00.

Dogs must be leashed and cats must be in carriers. Pet owners should bring photo ID and previous vaccine records.