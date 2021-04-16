Lowcountry Chick-Fil-A locations awarding employees $2,500 scholarships

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – 62 employees at the Summerville and Goose Creek Chick-Fil-A got a boost in their college fund thanks to scholarships given out from the popular chain fast food restaurant.

“This scholarship is going to be everything for me. I have to pay for college out of pocket so having support from Chick-Fil-A has been awesome,” says Annabelle Kornasiewicz, a recipient and Team Leader at Chick-Fil-A in Summerville.

Each student was awarded $2,500 checks.

“This is going to play a huge role for me since it is a lot of expenses with books and other supplies, so this is a huge help,” says Donita Leahu, Operating Manager at Chick-Fil-A in Summerville.

Over the last 4 years the Summerville and Goose Creek Chick-Fil-A’s have had the most recipients of the Chick-Fil-A Remarkable Future Scholarship Award, in the country.

“We truly care about helping people to grow personally and professionally and this is just one of those ways that we can help people to grow and contribute,” says Katie DePoppe, Executive Partner and COO of Chick-Fil-A in Summerville.

Students go through a process of writing 2 essays, putting their best foot forward to get recognized.

“To get to see how life changing scholarships are to these students is really just so amazing,” DePoppe says.

Without the opportunity from the popular fast-food chain, employees say they wouldn’t have a chance to get scholarships to further their education.

“It’s not common in the fast food industry to have support the way that I have been supported here just to get opportunities for advancement,” Kornasiewicz says.

Owners say since 2017, they’ve given out more than $617,500 in scholarships.