Lowcountry College Football fans watch Clemson and LSU play in National Championship game

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tonight, there was a battle of tigers between LSU and Clemson as the two teams faced each other in the biggest game of the year for college football.

Hours before the big kickoff, fans were gathering together in pools of orange and purple for the National Championship game, held in New Orleans.

When it comes to college football, these teams mean business.

For fans, finding a seat was hard to come by.

Some fans said they were representing their school.

And for others, their love for the team is deeply rooted.

But at the end of the day, fans say both teams are great, and they also bring people together

“The difference between college and NFL is when the fans get together even when they are opposing teams they just chill more together, it’s a much better atmosphere,” says Matthew Broussard, an LSU fan.