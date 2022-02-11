Lowcountry dermatologist using new technology restore patients’ confidence

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Dermatologists in the lowcountry say a relatively new procedure can help people with their physical appearance and it’s impact on their mental health. Doctors say this procedure is helping the 90% of women who have cellulite.

The injectable is called “Qwo” and doctors tell me it’s having unbelievable results in making cellulite dimples, dissolve.

“Qwo is a game changer for the treatment of cellulite,” says dr. Marguerite germain, a board certified dermatologist.

She says people come in complaining about their dimples, the bumps and the lumps on their backside. Not many people like them and want to get rid of them.

“Over 50% of women who have cellulite are really bothered by it. They say they feel self-conscious, they feel frustrated and unhealthy,” says Dr. Germain.

Doctors say cellulite doesn’t go away even after diets and exercise, so to treat it dr. Germain says it is important to know what cellulite is.

“It mostly occurs because of the fibrous bands in our skin, getting thicker,” she says.

Dr. Germain says that’s where QWO comes in. It was approved in July of 2020, making it a relatively new procedure that doctors say many people don’t know about.

“Qwo is made up of collagenase which breaks down that fibrous band and then allows the dimple to go back to normal skin,” Dr. Germain says.

Over three sessions Dr. Germain says, she does between 20 and 40 or little as 3 to 5 dimples at a time. The procedure is also simple and fast.

“It’s only 10 minutes in the office. Then the results are seen in the weeks that follow and the cellulite dimples are completely resolved or diminished,” she says.

Doctors say the procedure has some side effects such as allergic reactions, bruising, swelling and itching. At Germain Dermatology, the three sessions of the procedure costs $2,5000 to $3,600 depending on the severity.

Sam Jeremy is a medical assistant at Germain Dermatology, but turned into a patient for the procedure 6 months ago.

“I’ve tried lotions, Instagram things that have marketed towards me, but topical things are a lot more different than having a procedure done,” says Jeremy.

Jeremy says the procedure to her was painless and just left bruising. She says it was worth the confidence she now has in herself.

“It’s something that’s going to give you more long-lasting results than something topical that you will try, overall, I recommend it to anybody,” Jeremy says.

As with all cosmetic procedures, Dr. Germain suggests to schedule a consultation before deciding whether or not you are a good candidate for the procedure. Patients like Jeremy say, now is a perfect time to schedule to spring into the summer with confidence.

“I do think this is a game changer for the treatment of cellulite and it’s going to become more and more popular,” says Dr. Germain.

“Beach trips and everything I feel a little bit less insecure about that area,” says Jeremy.

Dr. Germain says now the next step is a full FDA approval to perform the procedure on thighs of patients.