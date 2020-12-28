Lowcountry doctor reacts to record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – On Sunday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported 4,370 positive cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina on Christmas day. This shocking number shatters the previous record of over 3,600 positive cases on December 18th.

One Lowcountry emergency doctor, Dr. Kenneth Perry, says this spike in cases could be a result of people being out and about preparing for the holidays. Holiday shopping, attending holiday events, such as visits with Santa and parades, can all increase your exposure to the virus.

From a medical standpoint, Dr. Perry says any increase in cases of COVID-19 is a concern, but the bigger concern is what happens next.

“We don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring,” said Dr. Perry. “All of these patients getting diagnosed with COVID…it’s that next step that we’re very concerned about. Does this mean that they are going to require more treatments? Are they going to require hospitalizations? Are they going to get sicker? And that’s really the unknown.”

He says the spike could be attributed to an increase in testing ahead of the holidays. Out of caution, many people got a COVID-19 test before heading to see family.

“Now that, I believe, our testing has come really…light years ahead, we’re hitting at the time where we’re also seeing lots of cases so that’s certainly going to be an issue as well,” said Dr. Perry.

Despite the reason for the high number of cases, now is not the time to let your guard down, according to Dr. Perry.

He’s encouraging everyone to continue wearing your masks over your nose and mouth while out in public, social distance and practice good hand hygiene.

Within the next couple of weeks, Dr. Perry says we could see another spike as the positive test results begin rolling in after the holidays.