Lowcountry doctors warning of increasing numbers of COVID-19 variants

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local doctors say with dozens of cases of those variants on the rise in the state, research shows those numbers have been here longer than we thought.

According to Dr. Kenneth Perry, new research shows there has been a genetic shift in the underlying variables that are know to be the virus.

“There’s the South African variant and the British variant. When we look back at their numbers, they’ve actually been here a little bit longer than we first thought,” says Dr. Perry.

“This happens in all different viruses; we are just seeing it as this a certainly much faster version of it because we are seeing this pandemic continue,” he says.

Perry says isolated populations end up getting a certain strain, allowing the virus to adapt.

He says that, “Change and adaptation which all viruses are going to do is there to try to make it more virulent or more easily passed.”

Dr. Perry tells me any changes in the virus is where vaccinations should be changed to accommodate to any strain.

“Even with these variants, there is going to be a lot of options for vaccine makers to be able to find out something and change it to make sure that it is looking at the next variant. They might make them more susceptible to some of the interventions that we’re doing,” he says.

Dr. Perry encourages people to get vaccinated because the vaccine will still protect from different strains of the virus.