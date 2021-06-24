Lowcountry Emergency Department Physicians say more need to get vaccinated with Delta variant cases present

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Healthcare leaders are renewing their call for everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19. This, as cases of the delta variant, are confirmed across South Carolina. The main thing physicians want those in Tri-county to know is that this variant is simply a shift in the virus and at this point does not indicate the next wave of the Coronavirus.

While it’s typical for viruses to mutate or change, Dr. Kenneth Perry with the Trident Medical Center says the Delta variant does not come without worry. He says, “it’s very concerning to us in terms of how quickly it’s getting passed.”

Dr. Perry says according to the data released on the new variant thus far, those who have been vaccinated—so far—have been ‘okay. However, similar to all the COVID-19 variants that have passed through, those who remain unprotected run a risk.

He explains it’s best to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

With more tourists coming into the Lowcountry, and those who have been inside their homes now starting to come out, Dr. Perry says now, “it’s really just about making sure you’re vaccinated and really doing what you can for yourself. As long as people continue to be vaccinated and be vigilant, we should do okay with this new variant.”

While Dr. Perry says the Delta variant may not be the last variant of COVID-19 that we will see and getting a vaccine can lessen the chances of extreme effects of the virus such as hospitalization or even death.