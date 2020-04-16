Lowcountry Foodbank working to serve heightened number of people during pandemic

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 is teaming up with the Lowcountry Foodbank to help those who find themselves in need during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Foodbanks across the country are seeing an increased need for supplies, including here at home at the Lowcountry Foodbank. The Foodbank says since the pandemic outbreak began in late March, it has seen a significant uptick in those seeking assistance.

“We’re seeing, our agencies are seeing a 40% increase in new clients,” says Heather Perry, the Director of Fundraising for the Lowcountry Foodbank. “People who have never had to ask for food and ask for assistance are asking for now.”

Even with the increased need for assistance, Perry says the Foodbank is doing everything it can to provide stable service for those in need.

“We are trying to adapt our business model as it changes daily to meet the needs here in the Lowcountry,” says Perry.

Some of the changes being made include changing how volunteers are preparing take home food to adhere to the current Coronavirus restrictions says Lowcountry Foodbank Chief Development Officer Brenda Shaw.

“We’re really trying to limit the number of volunteers that we need to use just to practice Social distancing,” says Shaw.

Shaw says those who need help or assistance shouldn’t feel uncomfortable going to there local Foodbank.

“It is okay for people to ask for help and we will continue to push food out into the community,” says Shaw.

Shaw says the Foodbank is working to stock up on enough food to handout over the coming months for those in need.

“We will be able to give a family both a box of produce and a box of the shelf staple food,” says Shaw. “We hope the food will last about a week.”

Perry says the Foodbank is seeing a decrease in donations from retailers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re also seeing food costs go up, we’re doing more distributions which means it costs us more to transport so we need those donations and every donation counts,” says Perry.

The Lowcountry Foodbank says it’s doing everything it can to meet the needs of clients during this time of increased need. The Foodbank says even the smallest donations can go a long way towards feeding those in need.