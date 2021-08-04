Lowcountry high school football runs into COVID-19 troubles in first week of practice

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – After last season was cut short or even canceled for many high school athletes due to COVID-19, there was a feeling of some sort of normalcy as teams returned to the field on July 30th.

Instead of starting practice in September and immediately walking into competition play, Charleston County School District (CCSD) teams have had a little more time to prepare for the upcoming Fall 2021-22 football season. Unfortunately, teams were quickly reminded of the struggles from last season as a few local high schools had to suspend practice just days into the new season due to COVID-19.

Wando and West Ashley High School have paused all football practices for precautionary reasons. Both teams will return to the field on Aug. 15th, meaning they will not be able to participate in the First Annual CCSD Jamboree scheduled for Aug. 13th.

Cross High School has suspended practice due to a positive COVID-19 case within the football program. All players are following quarantine guidelines.

Additionally, Bishop England is practicing with vaccinated football players right now. The rest of the team has been quarantined until Monday.