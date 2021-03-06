Lowcountry hospital and rotary club partner up for drive-thru vaccination clinic

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – 50 people were able to get vaccinated today with the East Cooper Medical Center and The Charleston Rotary Club.

“People were over 65, did not have computers and did not have transportation and they actually physically signed them up,” says Sandy Morckel, President of The Charleston Rotary Club.

The two organizations brought in people from 5 different rural communities who have difficulties getting to vaccination clinics. Morckel says today set an example for those who doubt the vaccine.

“We are hoping that this opportunity will be created that will change that mindset about the medical system,” she says.

Doctors from the Lowcountry say today was a community effort to encourage people to get their dose.

“Truly a community effort, in which we are trying to number one encourage African Americans to get the vaccine,” Dr. Thaddeus John Bell.

Some locals who came and got the vaccine were surprised of how easy the process was.

“I feel great, i didn’t even feel the needle, you know I didn’t feel anything so it’s really good,” says Joyce Capers, a resident of the Lowcountry.

East Cooper Medical Center is holding this event again in 21 days for those who came out today to get their second dose.