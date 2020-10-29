Lowcountry hospital systems seeing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry hospitals say they’re preparing now so they don’t get overwhelmed like others in the state have. This comes as a new spike in COVID-19 cases is being seen nationwide.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare, the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), and Trident Health all say that while there has been a slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, they are nowhere near a full surge yet.

Dr. Robert Oliverio, the Chief Medical Officer of Ambulatory Care and Population Health for Roper St. Francis Healthcare, said they are among the state’s hospital systems seeing a rise in cases.

I think we now have 41 patients in house—that’s 12 percent of our beds. Yah know that’s not a level of COVID patients that is going to put a strain on hospital operations or cause any problems right now. But it is indicative of a slight increase in covid-19 in the community which we are seeing. Dr. Robert Oliverio, CMO Ambulatory Care Roper St. Francis

MUSC said they have seen slight upticks day-to-day but are holding “relatively steady at the moment in the upper teens low 20’s for in-house patients.”

As of Thursday morning, Trident Health reported 15 patients being treated between two of their hospitals. Trident Health said in comparison to the 29th of July, their census is over 40 patients lower.

All hospitals echoed the same plea to keep up with what they’ve been asking for since March.

Still stay 6 feet away, wash your hands, and wear the mask for yourself and more particularly others. Dr. Robert Oliverio, CMO Ambulatory Care Roper St. Francis

In an effort to keep the hospital patient census at a lesser amount during cold and flu season, Dr. Oliverio suggested getting your influenza vaccine as soon as possible.