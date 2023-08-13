RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry lawmakers are mourning the death of South Carolina Senator John L. Scott, Jr., who passed on Sunday. He was 69 years old.

Scott served the people of South Carolina for over three decades. He spent 18 years in the House of Representatives before his tenure in the State Senate in 2009.

Scott represented South Carolina District 19 where he served on the education, finance, and medical affairs committees.

Scott had been at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, since Friday, when he was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue, according to Senate officials.

“He used his voice in the General Assembly to fight not only for his district but for all South Carolinians and his life’s work on issues of education, healthcare and economic development will have a lasting impact on our state,” the South Carolina Democratic Party said in a statement.

“Senator Scott’s remarkable contributions to economic development, infrastructure, and education in the state, particularly his impactful engagement with higher education institutions and his visionary leadership in establishing the South Carolina Institutes of Innovation and Information (SCIII), an historical commitment to supporting the state’s seven HBCUs and helping each create an institute focused on new ideas and creative solutions, stand as monumental policy success and the example of the impact leaders can make while serving in office,” the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus said Sunday.

State Representative Wendell G Gilliard of District 111 released a heartfelt statement to the press following the passing of his friend.

“Senator Scott was more than an inspiration, advisor and mentor to me, he was a dear friend. over the course of our friendship our bond grew to where we called each other ‘cuz’ because we were as close as family to each other.” Gilliard said.

Marvin R. Pendarvis says he met Senator Scott in 2019 at a Zeta Zeta Ques awards banquet the the University of South Carolina.

“He became a mentor and someone I wanted to pattern my career in public service after. He left an indelible mark on this state; one that will be felt for generations to come,” Pendarvis said.

“His leadership on so many issues that impacted everyday South Carolinians is unmatched. I will sincerely miss all of the advice and mentoring he gave me,” State Senate District 42 candidate JA Moore said.

“Peggy and I extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Senator John Scott. With over 30 years of service in the General Assembly, he has had a profound impact on Richland County and all of South Carolina. He will be deeply missed. May God bless him and his family,” Governor Henry McMaster said.

The state can expect Governor McMaster to soon order that flag be lowered in honor of Senator Scott’s service.