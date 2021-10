BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Made and local artisans will have a Halloween Pop-Up Market on October 30th.

There will be over 15 artisans from the Lowcountry to shop from and families are invited to come out in their best costumes to trick or treat with local vendors.

Vendors will be selling Halloween items and giving out free goodies.

The pop-up market is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will take place at Lot 9 Brewing Co. at 258 Red Cedar Street #14.