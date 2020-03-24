Lowcountry Mayors have different viewpoints on the best way to protect from Coronavirus

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Some Lowcountry Mayors share different viewpoints on how to protect residents from COVID19. Mayors from Sullivan’s Island, Folly Beach and the Isle of Palms adopted restrictions limiting access to the Islands and beaches to residents only with a few exceptions because of concerns over public safety.

Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll says the restrictions were necessary to protect the Isle of Palms and surrounding communities.

“It’s really more of an issue of public safety for everybody, not just our residents but everybody and I would hope that everybody works together not against each other,” says Carroll.

Mayor Carroll says the three beach community mayors made the decision to adopt restrictions limiting access to residents of the Island after thousands of beach goers crowded beaches across the Lowcountry on Thursday and Friday last week.

“And there was no social distancing, in fact I got an article that was sent to me of a picture of the Isle of Palms in a Paris Newspaper of all the people crowded on the beach,” says Carroll.

Not all Lowcountry leaders believe the restrictions are best for the communities including Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Hayne who expressed concerns over the decisions in a Facebook Post. Hayne’s Statement says in part; “We are ALL in this together. It is not time to barricade ourselves in either direction. Roadblocks work both ways. But Mount Pleasant would never apply barricades for our neighbors from the essentials of life during a declared emergency. How about we all apply the Golden Rule?”

Isle of Palms resident Ben Marks says he understands Mayor Hayne’s concerns.

“You know we’re empathetic, I mean we realize that this is everyone’s beach,” says Marks. “We know that people, for a lot of people this is just part of their routine.”

“Marks who owns some short term rental properties on the Island believes the restrictions should go further by restricting renters and visitors from coming on to the Island but believes Isle of Palms residents also have a responsibility.

“You know we ourselves, we’ve got to limit our trips to or try to not take any trips to Mount Pleasant vice versa just to keep everyone safe and healthy,” says Marks.

Mayor Carroll hopes the area’s Mayors and officials will continue to work together as they work to mitigate the spread of Coronvirus.

“I think we all need to be united in what we’re doing here,” says Carroll.

Mayor Carroll says the restrictions we’re put in place to protect Public Safety Officials on the Island, First Responders as well as the health of the public on the Isle of Palms and in the surrounding communities.