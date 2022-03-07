JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic announced its receipt of a grant totaling $79,000 from the Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community.

The Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic (BIFMC) says that the grant will enhance its commitment to underserved populations in the Lowcountry who are uninsured and need health care.

“We are deeply thankful to all of the residents of Bishop Gadsden residents and team members who made this gift possible,” said Clinic Director Brenda Falls. “Their generosity is pivotal to our ability to ensure that hundreds of uninsured adults across the Lowcountry have access to consistent, high-quality health care, including vital life-saving screenings and medications that they would not have otherwise.”

Officials say that the clinic solely depends on grants and donations from the community to support to the facility.

Donations to the clinic can be made here.