NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nonprofit organizations in the Lowcountry are working together to secure a safe place for survivors of domestic violence by converting the scene of a tragedy into a place of hope.

Ebony Clare was shot and killed by her husband in their house back in 2019. Now, her mother is trying to raise money to turn that house into a shelter for women who are victims of domestic violence.

“Whether we raise everything that we need for the home, it’s not going to stop the mission. It can’t stop the mission,” says Alicia Kennedy, the Domestic Violence Outreach Coordinator for Palmetto Hope Network.

Crystal Williams was a friend of Clare’s; she says even though she wishes her friend was still here, she wants the legacy of Clare’s life to impact and help other women.

“She really wanted to promote life, enjoying life and giving people opportunities. This is an opportunity to go from tragedy to triumph. To bring a sad situation and literally change the whole situation around to help somebody else,” Williams said.

Kennedy says her organization is raising money to help Clare’s mother buy the home, which is currently under foreclosure so that women across the Tri-County have a safe place to go.

“We don’t want to hear about anymore Ebony’s. Every time we meet and we accomplish various goals, it is just great pride for all of us,” says Kennedy.

Friends of Clare’s say, they hope the community will support raising money for the effort.

“We really want to keep these doors open so we can really allow her life to continue on great memories. That spirit will be along with other women to have that opportunity with them and their children,” says Williams.

Coordinators with the Palmetto Hope Network have a GoFundMe link if you would like to donate. Click the link here for details.