Lowcountry residents reflect year after Northwoods Mall shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – People in the Lowcountry are reflecting one year after three people where injured in a shooting at the Northwoods Mall in North Charleston on Valentine’s Day.

News 2 heard from a man who witnessed the shooting last year and says that day continues to replay in his mind.

“I was standing outside of Lids and we heard one loud pop. After that one pop, we heard about two or three shots after that,” says Randy Smalls, who lives in Moncks Corner.

Smalls was inside the mall when the shooting happened. He says looking back on that day last year it was chaotic.

“When the shots went out, people were running everywhere. It was a scatter of people just running all over the place,” he says.

Smalls was at the mall with his two daughters and nephew. He says at the time of the shooting he was doing everything he could to stay calm and protect his family.

“It was scary because I had my second daughter. She is very emotional and was crying. I couldn’t really be there for her because my other daughter ran so I wanted to make sure that my other daughter was good,” he says.

Smalls says he has been back to shop at Northwoods Mall since the shooting has happened. He says he feels safe and has noticed more security and police, around the mall.

“The mall security, North Charleston Police, and with the chief do great. They are doing all they can to provide safety to the mall,” he says.

The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) arrested a man they believe to be responsible for the shooting Officials say police are not looking for anymore suspects.