Lowcountry schools offer grab-and-go meals during coronavirus shutdown (locations and times)

CHARLESTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

In an effort to reduce the exposure time for staff and community, starting Monday, March 30, Grab and Go Meals will be provided at our current sites at schools and bus stops in the community on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday only. Your children will still receive five breakfasts and five lunches each week.

On Monday and Wednesday, we will provide two days worth of breakfast and lunch meals. On Friday, we will provide one breakfast and one lunch meal.

District 1 Meal Sites (St. James Santee)

Dollar General 11am-11:20am

Lily Pond Baptist Church 12:45pm-1pm

Lincoln High School 12pm-12:30pm

Greater Howard AME Church 11:30am-11:50am

St. James Santee Elem. 11am-1pm

District 2 Meal Sites (Mt. Pleasant)

Laing Middle 11am-1pm

Miriam Brown Com. Center 12pm-12:30pm

Snowden Community Center 11am-11:45am

District 3 Meal Sites (James Isle.)

EME Apartments 12pm-12:30pm

Harbor View Elem 11am-1pm

District 4 Meal Sites (North CHS)

Charleston School of the Arts 11am-1pm

Chicora Elem 11am-1pm

Dale Valley 12:30pm-12:55pm

Danny Jones Complex 12pm-12:45pm

Driftwood Apartments 10:45am-11am

Dubois Trailer Park 11:30am-11:55am

Fairwinds 11am-12pm

Felix Pinckney Com. Center 11am-11:45am

Greenwood on Reserve 11am-12pm

Horizon Village 11am-12pm

Goodwin Elem. 11am-1pm

Ladson Elem 11am-1pm

Lake Ashley Mobile Homes 12pm-1pm

Northwood Baptist Church 11am-12pm

Plantation Acres Mobile com. 12:15pm-1pm

Spivey Trailer Park 11am-11:25am

Stall High School 11am-1pm

The Waylon on Dorchester 11am-1pm

Tri County Park 12pm-12:25pm

Waters at Magnolia, Ladson 11am-12pm

Word of Life Ministries 11am-12pm

District 9 Meal Sites (John’s Isle.)

Haut Gap Elem 11am-1pm

Johns Island Rural Housing 11am-11:30am

St. James Bethel AME 11:45am-12:30pm

District 10 Meal Sites (West Ashley)

Carolina Voyager Charter 11am-1pm

Ashley Oaks Apartments 12:15am-1pm

Lovely Hill Missionary Baptist 12:15pm-12:45pm

Parmello 11am-11:45am

West Ashley Middle 11am-1pm

District 20 Meal Sites (Downtown CHS)

Back the Green 12pm-12:45pm

Charleston School for Math & Science 11am-1pm

Charleston Progressive Academy 11am-1pm

Bridgeview Village 11am-12pm

Orleans Gardens 11am-12pm

Robert Mills Manor 11am-11:45am

Sanders Clyde Elem. 11am-1pm

District 23 Meal Sites (St. Pauls)

Baptist Hill HS 11am-11:30am

Burbage Mobile Home Park 11:35am-12:05pm

E.B. Ellington Elem 11am-1pm

Hollywood Manor 11am-11:30am

Hollywood Town Center 11:45am-12:15pm

Jane Edwards ES 11am-11:30am

Jericho Mobile Home Park 11am-11:30am

Ravenel Mobile Home Park 12:10pm-12:40pm

Wiltown Community Center 12:15pm-12:45pm

CCSD opens additional meal sites via school bus delivery – CLICK HERE

DORCHESTER SCHOOL DISTRICT 2

Beginning Tuesday, March 17 – Tuesday, March 31, Dorchester School District Two will provide free student lunches between the hours of 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Monday – Friday. This service is available to all Dorchester County students.

Oakbrook Elementary School

SPANN Elementary School

Alston-Bailey Elementary School

Flowertown Elementary School

Fort Dorchester High School

William M. Reeves Jr. Elementary School

Windsor Hill Elementary School

DORCHESTER SCHOOL DISTRICT 4

Dorchester School District Four Food Service Department will provide breakfast and lunch for all students, beginning Tuesday, March 17, Monday – Friday, until further notice. Meals can be picked up between the hours of 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM at the below locations.

Clay Hill Elementary School

Four Holes Indian Reservation

Sampson Road Carter Station

Saint George Middle School

Saint Mark United Methodist Church

Shady Grove United Methodist Church

Saint Matthews Baptist Church

Williams Memorial Elementary School

New Grace United Methodist Church

Jericho Baptist Church

Jerusalem Baptist Church

Saint Mark Baptist Church

Cedar Woods Apartments

Harleyville Elementary School

Odyssey Educational Center

Winfield Apartments

BERKELEY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Through a partnership with local churches and other community organizations, Berkeley County School District is able to expand its student feeding program. Below is the updated list.

BCSD schools hosting drive-through PICK UP of lunch and snack (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) are:

Berkeley High School located at 406 W Main St, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Boulder Bluff Elementary School located at 400 Judy Dr, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Cainhoy Elementary School located at 2434 Cainhoy Rd, Huger, SC 29450

Cane Bay High School located at 1624 State Rd, Summerville, SC 29483

Cross Elementary School located at 1325 Ranger Dr, Cross, SC 29436

Devon Forest Elementary School located at 1127 Dorthy St, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Hanahan Elementary School located at 4000 Mabeline Rd, Hanahan, SC 29410

J.K. Gourdin Elementary School located at 1649 Highway 45. Pineville, SC 29468

Sangaree Elementary School located at 1460 Royle Rd, Summerville, SC 29483

Sedgefield Middle School located at 131 State Rd S-8-490, Goose Creek, SC 29445

St. Stephen Elementary School located at 1053 Russellville Rd, St Stephen, SC 29479

Timberland High School located at 1418 Gravel Hill Rd, St Stephen, SC 29479

The following community locations have also been added to the list for lunch PICK UP:

(landmark/location | address | estimated delivery time)

Jamestown Baptist Family LifeCenter | 4331 N. Hwy 17A, Jamestown | 11 a.m.

Miracle Revival Center | 2706 Cainhoy Rd, Huger | 11 a.m.

Saint Phillips AME Church | 3205 Steed Creek Rd, Huger | 11:35 a.m.

MHP | William Hill Ln @ Geniune Ln, Huger | 12:10 p.m.

Cordesville Baptist Church | 1913 Hwy 402, Cordesville | 12:15 p.m.

Community Lodge | 1071 Charity Church Rd, Huger | 11 a.m.

Highpoint Cir / 3 Brothers Ln, Huger | 11:35 a.m.

Bethel AME Church | 5366 Halfway Creek, Huger | 12:10 a.m.

Greenland Baptist Church | 1052 Thomas Walters Rd, Pineville | 11 a.m.

Fox Creek Apartments | 260 Ravenell Dr, St. Stephen | 11 a.m.

Hickory Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church | 1778 Bethera Rd, Bonneau | 12:15 p.m.

Shannonwood Apartments | 215 Shannonwood Dr, Mocks Corner | 11 a.m.

Freedom Church | 1425 Cypress Gardens Rd, Mocks Corner | 11:30 a.m.

Fishburne Educational Center | 6215 Murray Dr, Hanahan | 11 a.m.

Spring Valley MHP | 1001 Spring Valley Dr, Hanahan | 11 a.m.

Apartment complex | 5756 Corner Ave, Hanahan | 11:35 a.m.

Hanahan Baptist Church | Pepper St @ Loftis St, Hanahan | 11:25 a.m.

Hanahan Gymnasium | 1253 Yeamans Hall Rd, Hanahan | 11:45 a.m.

Hanahan Middle School | 5815 Murray Dr., Hanahan | 12:05 p.m.

Seven Farms Apts. | 305 Seven Farms Dr., Daniel Island | 11:35 a.m.

Saint John AME Church | 1046 Saint Johns Church Rd, Charleston | 12:25 p.m.

Holy Rock Temple of God Holiness | 2515 Clements Ferry Rd., Wando | 12:45 p.m.

Pine Lakes Apts @ Office | 120 S. Cranford Rd, Goose Creek | 11 a.m.

Collins Park @ Office | 3501 Harbour Lake Dr., Goose Creek | 11:20 a.m.

River Ridge Townhouses @ Office | 4255 Harbour Lake Dr, Goose Creek | 11:40 a.m.

Rosewood Townhomes @ Office | 4501 Harbour Lake Dr, Goose Creek | 12 p.m.

Birch Hollow MHP | 101 Bayboro Cir, Goose Creek | 12:10 p.m.

Patriots Place Townhomes @ Office | 3000 Harbour Lake Dr, Goose Creek | 11 a.m.

Marrington Village Apts @ Office | 5000 Harbour Lake Dr, Goose Creek | 11:20 a.m.

Pinebrook Pointe Apts @ Office | 5500 Harbour Lake Dr, Goose Creek | 11:40 a.m.

The Villas At Summer Creek @ Office | 5055 Harbour Lake Drive, Goose Creek | 12:20 p.m.

Shannon Park Apts | 103 Central Ave, Goose Creek | 12: 40 p.m.

Crowfield Baptist Church | 100 Hunters Ln #6407, Goose Creek | 12:40 p.m.

Wingate MHP @ Office | 420 Pittsburg Landing, Summerville | 11 a.m.

Waters At St. James @ Pool | 1053 St James Ave, Summerville | 11:20 a.m.

Beckstone Apts @ Office | 100 Comet Creek Ln, Summerville | 11:40 a.m.

Cobbstone Village Apts @ Office | 900 Brookstone Way, Summerville | 12 p.m.

Macedonia Christian Church | 1581 Haney Branch Rd, Summerville | 12:30 p.m.

If you have any questions please contact Child Nutrition 843-899-8708

COLLETON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Meal deliveries by bus will continue, and our latest schedules are posted on colletonsd.org. You will also be able to pick up student meals at the following schools from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday through Friday:

Bells Elementary School (12088 Bells Highway, Ruffin SC)



Black Street Early Childhood Center (256 Smith Street, Walterboro SC)



Colleton County Middle School (1379 Tuskegee Airman Drive, Walterboro SC)



Cottageville Elementary School (648 Peirce Road, Cottageville SC)



Hendersonville Elementary School (6089 Hendersonville Highway, Walterboro SC)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Information on meals can be found by clicking here.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

While schools are closed, free bag breakfasts and lunches for children up to age 18 will be made available. Meals will be delivered once daily to students on their regular bus routes during the morning hours, and car riders and walkers are able to pick up meals at their home school. In an effort to support social-distancing practices, meals cannot be consumed on-site.