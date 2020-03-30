Lowcountry schools offer grab-and-go meals during coronavirus shutdown (locations and times)

CHARLESTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
In an effort to reduce the exposure time for staff and community, starting Monday, March 30, Grab and Go Meals will be provided at our current sites at schools and bus stops in the community on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday only. Your children will still receive five breakfasts and five lunches each week.
On Monday and Wednesday, we will provide two days worth of breakfast and lunch meals. On Friday, we will provide one breakfast and one lunch meal.
District 1 Meal Sites (St. James Santee)
Dollar General 11am-11:20am
Lily Pond Baptist Church 12:45pm-1pm
Lincoln High School 12pm-12:30pm
Greater Howard AME Church 11:30am-11:50am
St. James Santee Elem. 11am-1pm
District 2 Meal Sites (Mt. Pleasant)
Laing Middle 11am-1pm
Miriam Brown Com. Center 12pm-12:30pm
Snowden Community Center 11am-11:45am
District 3 Meal Sites (James Isle.)
EME Apartments 12pm-12:30pm
Harbor View Elem 11am-1pm
District 4 Meal Sites (North CHS)
Charleston School of the Arts 11am-1pm
Chicora Elem 11am-1pm
Dale Valley 12:30pm-12:55pm
Danny Jones Complex 12pm-12:45pm
Driftwood Apartments 10:45am-11am
Dubois Trailer Park 11:30am-11:55am
Fairwinds 11am-12pm
Felix Pinckney Com. Center 11am-11:45am
Greenwood on Reserve 11am-12pm
Horizon Village 11am-12pm
Goodwin Elem. 11am-1pm
Ladson Elem 11am-1pm
Lake Ashley Mobile Homes 12pm-1pm
Northwood Baptist Church 11am-12pm
Plantation Acres Mobile com. 12:15pm-1pm
Spivey Trailer Park 11am-11:25am
Stall High School 11am-1pm
The Waylon on Dorchester 11am-1pm
Tri County Park 12pm-12:25pm
Waters at Magnolia, Ladson 11am-12pm
Word of Life Ministries 11am-12pm
District 9 Meal Sites (John’s Isle.)
Haut Gap Elem 11am-1pm
Johns Island Rural Housing 11am-11:30am
St. James Bethel AME 11:45am-12:30pm
District 10 Meal Sites (West Ashley)
Carolina Voyager Charter 11am-1pm
Ashley Oaks Apartments 12:15am-1pm
Lovely Hill Missionary Baptist 12:15pm-12:45pm
Parmello 11am-11:45am
West Ashley Middle 11am-1pm
District 20 Meal Sites (Downtown CHS)
Back the Green 12pm-12:45pm
Charleston School for Math & Science 11am-1pm
Charleston Progressive Academy 11am-1pm
Bridgeview Village 11am-12pm
Orleans Gardens 11am-12pm
Robert Mills Manor 11am-11:45am
Sanders Clyde Elem. 11am-1pm
District 23 Meal Sites (St. Pauls)
Baptist Hill HS 11am-11:30am
Burbage Mobile Home Park 11:35am-12:05pm
E.B. Ellington Elem 11am-1pm
Hollywood Manor 11am-11:30am
Hollywood Town Center 11:45am-12:15pm
Jane Edwards ES 11am-11:30am
Jericho Mobile Home Park 11am-11:30am
Ravenel Mobile Home Park 12:10pm-12:40pm
Wiltown Community Center 12:15pm-12:45pm
CCSD opens additional meal sites via school bus delivery – CLICK HERE
DORCHESTER SCHOOL DISTRICT 2
Beginning Tuesday, March 17 – Tuesday, March 31, Dorchester School District Two will provide free student lunches between the hours of 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Monday – Friday. This service is available to all Dorchester County students.
- Oakbrook Elementary School
- SPANN Elementary School
- Alston-Bailey Elementary School
- Flowertown Elementary School
- Fort Dorchester High School
- William M. Reeves Jr. Elementary School
- Windsor Hill Elementary School
DORCHESTER SCHOOL DISTRICT 4
Dorchester School District Four Food Service Department will provide breakfast and lunch for all students, beginning Tuesday, March 17, Monday – Friday, until further notice. Meals can be picked up between the hours of 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM at the below locations.
- Clay Hill Elementary School
- Four Holes Indian Reservation
- Sampson Road Carter Station
- Saint George Middle School
- Saint Mark United Methodist Church
- Shady Grove United Methodist Church
- Saint Matthews Baptist Church
- Williams Memorial Elementary School
- New Grace United Methodist Church
- Jericho Baptist Church
- Jerusalem Baptist Church
- Saint Mark Baptist Church
- Cedar Woods Apartments
- Harleyville Elementary School
- Odyssey Educational Center
- Winfield Apartments
BERKELEY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Through a partnership with local churches and other community organizations, Berkeley County School District is able to expand its student feeding program. Below is the updated list.
BCSD schools hosting drive-through PICK UP of lunch and snack (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) are:
- Berkeley High School located at 406 W Main St, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
- Boulder Bluff Elementary School located at 400 Judy Dr, Goose Creek, SC 29445
- Cainhoy Elementary School located at 2434 Cainhoy Rd, Huger, SC 29450
- Cane Bay High School located at 1624 State Rd, Summerville, SC 29483
- Cross Elementary School located at 1325 Ranger Dr, Cross, SC 29436
- Devon Forest Elementary School located at 1127 Dorthy St, Goose Creek, SC 29445
- Hanahan Elementary School located at 4000 Mabeline Rd, Hanahan, SC 29410
- J.K. Gourdin Elementary School located at 1649 Highway 45. Pineville, SC 29468
- Sangaree Elementary School located at 1460 Royle Rd, Summerville, SC 29483
- Sedgefield Middle School located at 131 State Rd S-8-490, Goose Creek, SC 29445
- St. Stephen Elementary School located at 1053 Russellville Rd, St Stephen, SC 29479
- Timberland High School located at 1418 Gravel Hill Rd, St Stephen, SC 29479
The following community locations have also been added to the list for lunch PICK UP:
(landmark/location | address | estimated delivery time)
- Jamestown Baptist Family LifeCenter | 4331 N. Hwy 17A, Jamestown | 11 a.m.
- Miracle Revival Center | 2706 Cainhoy Rd, Huger | 11 a.m.
- Saint Phillips AME Church | 3205 Steed Creek Rd, Huger | 11:35 a.m.
- MHP | William Hill Ln @ Geniune Ln, Huger | 12:10 p.m.
- Cordesville Baptist Church | 1913 Hwy 402, Cordesville | 12:15 p.m.
- Community Lodge | 1071 Charity Church Rd, Huger | 11 a.m.
- Highpoint Cir / 3 Brothers Ln, Huger | 11:35 a.m.
- Bethel AME Church | 5366 Halfway Creek, Huger | 12:10 a.m.
- Greenland Baptist Church | 1052 Thomas Walters Rd, Pineville | 11 a.m.
- Fox Creek Apartments | 260 Ravenell Dr, St. Stephen | 11 a.m.
- Hickory Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church | 1778 Bethera Rd, Bonneau | 12:15 p.m.
- Shannonwood Apartments | 215 Shannonwood Dr, Mocks Corner | 11 a.m.
- Freedom Church | 1425 Cypress Gardens Rd, Mocks Corner | 11:30 a.m.
- Fishburne Educational Center | 6215 Murray Dr, Hanahan | 11 a.m.
- Spring Valley MHP | 1001 Spring Valley Dr, Hanahan | 11 a.m.
- Apartment complex | 5756 Corner Ave, Hanahan | 11:35 a.m.
- Hanahan Baptist Church | Pepper St @ Loftis St, Hanahan | 11:25 a.m.
- Hanahan Gymnasium | 1253 Yeamans Hall Rd, Hanahan | 11:45 a.m.
- Hanahan Middle School | 5815 Murray Dr., Hanahan | 12:05 p.m.
- Seven Farms Apts. | 305 Seven Farms Dr., Daniel Island | 11:35 a.m.
- Saint John AME Church | 1046 Saint Johns Church Rd, Charleston | 12:25 p.m.
- Holy Rock Temple of God Holiness | 2515 Clements Ferry Rd., Wando | 12:45 p.m.
- Pine Lakes Apts @ Office | 120 S. Cranford Rd, Goose Creek | 11 a.m.
- Collins Park @ Office | 3501 Harbour Lake Dr., Goose Creek | 11:20 a.m.
- River Ridge Townhouses @ Office | 4255 Harbour Lake Dr, Goose Creek | 11:40 a.m.
- Rosewood Townhomes @ Office | 4501 Harbour Lake Dr, Goose Creek | 12 p.m.
- Birch Hollow MHP | 101 Bayboro Cir, Goose Creek | 12:10 p.m.
- Patriots Place Townhomes @ Office | 3000 Harbour Lake Dr, Goose Creek | 11 a.m.
- Marrington Village Apts @ Office | 5000 Harbour Lake Dr, Goose Creek | 11:20 a.m.
- Pinebrook Pointe Apts @ Office | 5500 Harbour Lake Dr, Goose Creek | 11:40 a.m.
- The Villas At Summer Creek @ Office | 5055 Harbour Lake Drive, Goose Creek | 12:20 p.m.
- Shannon Park Apts | 103 Central Ave, Goose Creek | 12: 40 p.m.
- Crowfield Baptist Church | 100 Hunters Ln #6407, Goose Creek | 12:40 p.m.
- Wingate MHP @ Office | 420 Pittsburg Landing, Summerville | 11 a.m.
- Waters At St. James @ Pool | 1053 St James Ave, Summerville | 11:20 a.m.
- Beckstone Apts @ Office | 100 Comet Creek Ln, Summerville | 11:40 a.m.
- Cobbstone Village Apts @ Office | 900 Brookstone Way, Summerville | 12 p.m.
- Macedonia Christian Church | 1581 Haney Branch Rd, Summerville | 12:30 p.m.
If you have any questions please contact Child Nutrition 843-899-8708
COLLETON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Meal deliveries by bus will continue, and our latest schedules are posted on colletonsd.org. You will also be able to pick up student meals at the following schools from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday through Friday:
Bells
Elementary School (12088 Bells Highway, Ruffin SC)
Black Street Early Childhood Center (256 Smith Street, Walterboro SC)
Colleton County Middle School (1379 Tuskegee Airman Drive, Walterboro SC)
Cottageville Elementary School (648 Peirce Road, Cottageville SC)
Hendersonville Elementary School (6089 Hendersonville Highway, Walterboro SC)
GEORGETOWN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Information on meals can be found by clicking here.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
While schools are closed, free bag breakfasts and lunches for children up to age 18 will be made available. Meals will be delivered once daily to students on their regular bus routes during the morning hours, and car riders and walkers are able to pick up meals at their home school. In an effort to support social-distancing practices, meals cannot be consumed on-site.