Lowcountry travel picking up ahead of Labor Day Weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of people are hitting the road or flying in and out of the Lowcountry to celebrate the Labor Day Weekend. Local officials say they’re cracking down on rules of the road and for fliers, to make sure people stay safe from COVID-19.

“I am excited to head out this year. I was supposed to travel this time last year, but COVID-19 obviously canceled that,” says Robert Spragis, a Charleston resident.

The pandemic is on the mind for travelers like Spragis and his wife, but he says he feels safe flying especially with mask restrictions in place.

“We went to St. Lucia for our honeymoon and that was kind of our biggest travel, so that knocked some fears down,” says Spragis.

Charleston International Airport is predicting more travelers this weekend than labor day weekend 2020. CEO Elliot Summey says cleaning is a top priority to ensure safety for all travelers.

“We’re sanitizing everything daily, couple times a day and at night. We are working diligently to keep everyone safe,” Summey says.

As travelers hit the roadways, State Highway Patrol warns drivers to remain cautious on the roads as there has been 738 traffic fatalities in the state so far this year, 76 more than last year.

“You have potential passengers lives that you have in your vehicle and the other individuals in the cars behind you. everybody’s lives can be impacted by your actions,” says Tyler Tidwell, with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Travelers hope safety precautions remain in place both on the road and in the air so they are able to enjoy their holiday safely.

“The mask ordinance is the right move. It’s not about me, its about everyone else’s safety and if they are comfortable,” says Spragis.

Charleston International Airport officials encourage travelers to arrive early to give TSA time to check you in as wait times are expected with thousands of people traveling.