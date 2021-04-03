Lowcountry woman hosts food distribution from North Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A lowcountry woman decided the day before Easter, was the perfect day to give back to her community.

Rhonda Blake held a food distribution from her North Charleston home Saturday morning.

With the help of donations, Blake gave away food to those in need. She had pallets of water, fresh fruit, vegetables, meat, and more.

Blake feels giving back the day before Easter Sunday, will provide a Sunday dinner. “It’s a blessing to me, and it makes me feel good in and outside, knowing that I can help somebody along the way,” said Blake.

This was her biggest project, and she plans to host more events like this in the future.