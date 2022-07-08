MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Community Church (LC3) of Murrells Inlet is running its MAD Mondays program this summer.

The MAD (Messy and Dirty) Mondays program is for rising first through sixth graders and includes an evening full of games, music, slime, inflatables, dinner, and more for youth to enjoy.

The program will run every Monday, 5:30 PM – 8 PM, from July 11 to August 1.

LC3 is located at 4430 Murrells Inlet Road.

Click here to pre-register.

For more information, contact Austin Bond at Austin@LC3church.com or at (843) 798-0222.