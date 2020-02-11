Joint Base Charleston Airman ‘Maintaining the Groove’ in the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – First Lieutenant Joshua Edelman an Aircraft Maintenance Officer with at Joint Base Charleston says his passion for the Latin culture began when he was a child. But it wasn’t until he joined the military that his excitement for dance began.

I had an opportunity to go to Panama in 2015 to take a Spanish course with the air force. In Panama we took a salsa class one evening and that’s when I got hooked. So when I came home stateside I started taking classes and dabbled in it a bit here and there and it wasn’t until 2017 where I fell in love with dancing and went full out practicing taking classes and traveling everywhere to salsa dance and other Latin dances. First Lieutenant Joshua Edelman, Aircraft Maintenance Officer

But Lieutenant Edelman wasn’t just using dance in his own downtime in the military. He was also using it while he was deployed to keep the spirits up.

When I deployed to Afghanistan, we had a tent and it really brought a lot of people together through the hard times that a lot of people came and took classes and enjoy just a little bit a time to forget what was going on. And so the military was very supportive of that. First Lieutenant Joshua Edelman, Aircraft Maintenance Officer

However when Lieutenant Edelman got to Charleston, he noticed a slight disconnect. This prompted him to create a Facebook group where both he, and the community he was building, would ultimately post Salsa and Bachata events and classes in the Lowcountry.

Now closing in on about 900 people in the Charleston Salsa and Bachata Dancing Original Group on Facebook. The group went from an event or two a month to multiple classes and opportunities a day. And it’s welcome to all.

There’s actually a good handful of military individuals that are into dancing as well. So to have that outreach and represent the military was great in that regards. People looked up to me and it was easy to get people to come along and take classes, from that I met a lot of great people. First Lieutenant Joshua Edelman, Aircraft Maintenance Officer

