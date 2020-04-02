Making A Name: The Antonelli Basketball Family

Shooting hoops outside is the normal scene of any high school basketball player.

That is unless your mom is a college basketball analyst on national TV.

“I don’t see anyone else’s mom, who gets AARP mail out of the driveway, shooting hoops with their kids,” says Debbie Antonelli.

Welcome to the Antonelli household, where a Dr. Dish shooting machine takes the place of a front door welcome mat.

“You know it’s kind of like daycare. Daycare is not for everyone. Some people raise their kids at home, some people put them in daycare. It’s the same thing with a skills trainer, it’s just a choice,” says Debbie Antonelli.

Over the course of his hoops life, Patrick Antonelli has always had an advantage over the competition.

“I would learn stuff in the gyms, the places that I would go and then I would pass it on to him,” says Debbie Antonelli.

However, that doesn’t mean Patrick hasn’t had to work to get to where he is now.

“On the first day of high school, when I dropped Patrick off at Bishop England, he was 4’11 and 90 pounds. He was so small that the uniform wasn’t even close to fitting him. His pants….they didn’t have any that small,” says Debbie Antonelli.

Size aside, there’s also the expectations that come along with him.

Everyone seeing his own mom on ESPN and CBS breaking down the game while Patrick just tried to make a name for himself.

“Every article unfortunately for him would start or end with his mom and that’s not fair, says Debbie Antonelli.

“I never really wanted any attention, that’s wasn’t obviously my goal. It was always to just try to win,” says Patrick Antonelli.

That he did.

Patrick led Bishop England to their most wins in school history including a 20-game winning streak.

Individually, he was named a First Team All-State point guard, Region Player of The Year, and selected to the South Carolina All-Star Game.

All of those accolades leading to his decision to sign with Emory & Henry to play college basketball.

“I think it was all Patrick mainly. It wasn’t anything that I said or did. I just lived the game. I am most proud of him being a great teammate and there’s a lot of coaches around the country that do know about Patrick now. He’s lucky to be playing at one particular spot that really wanted him,” says Debbie Antonelli.

“I can’t wait to go up and play with the guys and be with the team,” says Patrick Antonelli.